---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/73be1c3097 ---- TWO OFF STREET PARKING SPACES FOR RENT Address: 1753 Church Street NW- Behind Row House- PK1 & PK2 Market Rent: $175.00 a month PER SPACE Application Fee: $65 Deposit: NO DEPOSIT Email James Rice at james.rice@ejfrealestate.com for more information Applications are considered on a first come first serve basis. EJF Real Estate Services Inc. 1428 U Street NW, Second Floor Washington, DC 20009 Main Line: 202.537.1801 Ejf Professional Management Company