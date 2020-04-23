1751 New Hampshire Avenue, NW #E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Sunny 2 bed 1 1/2 bath Condo in Dupont Circle - This unique 2 bed 1 1/2 bath condo is part of a well managed Historic Building seated in a great location on the edge of Dupont Circle, just a few blocks to Adams Morgan, and U Street Corridor. This unit is filled with an abundance of light, high ceilings and also features a spacious kitchen with dishwasher and plenty of counter space. No Pets.



Living room has a wood fireplace and unit has hardwood floor throughout. Ample closets space in two well-sized bedrooms with very nice built-ins (You may not even need dressers)



Unit also includes one gated off street parking space available for an additional $200 a month and a large spacious private deck. Full size front loading washer and dryer too.



Walking distance to several Metro Stations (red, green and yellow lines) many restaurants, grocery stores, Starbucks, and a couple of gyms.



Minimum one year lease. The application fee is $75 per person and tenant to pay building move fees. First months rent and a security deposit equal to one months rent due at lease signing. $200 move in fee.



For more info or to schedule a showing email Peter Chan at peterchanrentals@gmail.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4980909)