Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

1751 New Hampshire Avenue, NW #E

1751 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1751 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

Sunny 2 bed 1 1/2 bath Condo in Dupont Circle - This unique 2 bed 1 1/2 bath condo is part of a well managed Historic Building seated in a great location on the edge of Dupont Circle, just a few blocks to Adams Morgan, and U Street Corridor. This unit is filled with an abundance of light, high ceilings and also features a spacious kitchen with dishwasher and plenty of counter space. No Pets.

Living room has a wood fireplace and unit has hardwood floor throughout. Ample closets space in two well-sized bedrooms with very nice built-ins (You may not even need dressers)

Unit also includes one gated off street parking space available for an additional $200 a month and a large spacious private deck. Full size front loading washer and dryer too.

Walking distance to several Metro Stations (red, green and yellow lines) many restaurants, grocery stores, Starbucks, and a couple of gyms.

Minimum one year lease. The application fee is $75 per person and tenant to pay building move fees. First months rent and a security deposit equal to one months rent due at lease signing. $200 move in fee.

For more info or to schedule a showing email Peter Chan at peterchanrentals@gmail.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4980909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1751 New Hampshire Avenue, NW #E have any available units?
1751 New Hampshire Avenue, NW #E doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1751 New Hampshire Avenue, NW #E have?
Some of 1751 New Hampshire Avenue, NW #E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1751 New Hampshire Avenue, NW #E currently offering any rent specials?
1751 New Hampshire Avenue, NW #E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1751 New Hampshire Avenue, NW #E pet-friendly?
No, 1751 New Hampshire Avenue, NW #E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1751 New Hampshire Avenue, NW #E offer parking?
Yes, 1751 New Hampshire Avenue, NW #E offers parking.
Does 1751 New Hampshire Avenue, NW #E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1751 New Hampshire Avenue, NW #E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1751 New Hampshire Avenue, NW #E have a pool?
No, 1751 New Hampshire Avenue, NW #E does not have a pool.
Does 1751 New Hampshire Avenue, NW #E have accessible units?
No, 1751 New Hampshire Avenue, NW #E does not have accessible units.
Does 1751 New Hampshire Avenue, NW #E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1751 New Hampshire Avenue, NW #E has units with dishwashers.
