All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1750 Harvard St NW Unit 5D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1750 Harvard St NW Unit 5D
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

1750 Harvard St NW Unit 5D

1750 Harvard Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Adams Morgan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1750 Harvard Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
1750 Harvard St NW Unit 5D Available 06/01/20 Beautiful 1BR Apt Available in Mt Pleasant - JUST LISTED!! - 1750 Harvard St NW - Live near it all in this gorgeous 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment available in one of the most historic neighborhoods in DC for only $1850/ month!

This apartment features:
- Approx 650 sq. feet, 1 bdrm, 1 bath apt
- Renovated
- Hardwood floors
- Lots of natural light
- 9 foot high ceilings in all rooms
- Extensive recessed LED lighting
- Custom wood blinds for all windows
- New paint
- In-unit washer and dryer
- Charming bathroom
- Central Heat/ AC
- Street parking only.
- Tenant pays for electricity and internet/ cable.
- Onetime $250 Move in Fee.

Professionally Managed by:

Thos. D. Walsh, Inc., Realtors
3628 12th St NE
Washington, DC 20017
202-237-8488
EHO

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5805773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 Harvard St NW Unit 5D have any available units?
1750 Harvard St NW Unit 5D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1750 Harvard St NW Unit 5D have?
Some of 1750 Harvard St NW Unit 5D's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 Harvard St NW Unit 5D currently offering any rent specials?
1750 Harvard St NW Unit 5D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 Harvard St NW Unit 5D pet-friendly?
No, 1750 Harvard St NW Unit 5D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1750 Harvard St NW Unit 5D offer parking?
No, 1750 Harvard St NW Unit 5D does not offer parking.
Does 1750 Harvard St NW Unit 5D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1750 Harvard St NW Unit 5D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 Harvard St NW Unit 5D have a pool?
No, 1750 Harvard St NW Unit 5D does not have a pool.
Does 1750 Harvard St NW Unit 5D have accessible units?
No, 1750 Harvard St NW Unit 5D does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 Harvard St NW Unit 5D have units with dishwashers?
No, 1750 Harvard St NW Unit 5D does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Woodward
733 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Twin Oaks West
3800 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Park Crest
2070 Belmont Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Fitzgerald
3625 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
The Park Monroe Apartments
3300 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Parkwest
2929 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Flats at Dupont Circle
2000 N St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Zen Apollo
1234 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University