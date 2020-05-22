Amenities

1750 Harvard St NW Unit 5D Available 06/01/20 Beautiful 1BR Apt Available in Mt Pleasant - JUST LISTED!! - 1750 Harvard St NW - Live near it all in this gorgeous 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment available in one of the most historic neighborhoods in DC for only $1850/ month!



This apartment features:

- Approx 650 sq. feet, 1 bdrm, 1 bath apt

- Renovated

- Hardwood floors

- Lots of natural light

- 9 foot high ceilings in all rooms

- Extensive recessed LED lighting

- Custom wood blinds for all windows

- New paint

- In-unit washer and dryer

- Charming bathroom

- Central Heat/ AC

- Street parking only.

- Tenant pays for electricity and internet/ cable.

- Onetime $250 Move in Fee.



