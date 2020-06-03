All apartments in Washington
1743 Galen St Se

1743 Galen Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1743 Galen Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Section 8 welcome. Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Anacostia. Amenities included: updated kitchen and updated bathroom. Utilities included: water. Contact Kyle Grant at 313-205-2825 to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1743 Galen St Se have any available units?
1743 Galen St Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1743 Galen St Se currently offering any rent specials?
1743 Galen St Se isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1743 Galen St Se pet-friendly?
No, 1743 Galen St Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1743 Galen St Se offer parking?
No, 1743 Galen St Se does not offer parking.
Does 1743 Galen St Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1743 Galen St Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1743 Galen St Se have a pool?
No, 1743 Galen St Se does not have a pool.
Does 1743 Galen St Se have accessible units?
No, 1743 Galen St Se does not have accessible units.
Does 1743 Galen St Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 1743 Galen St Se does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1743 Galen St Se have units with air conditioning?
No, 1743 Galen St Se does not have units with air conditioning.
