Washington, DC
1740 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:11 AM

1740 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW

1740 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest · (202) 491-1275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1740 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit C · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bike storage
internet access
1 Bedroom 1Bath Ground level unit in a historic building with a private patio just north of Dupont Circle on New Hampshire Avenue. Renovated kitchen and bathroom. Walkable to metro (less than 10 minutes) and convenient access to Logan Circle, 14th Street NW restaurants and stores, 17th Street NW Safeway and restaurants. All utilities included except electricity and internet. Central A/C, Heated Floors, Washer and Dryer included in the unit. There is bike storage in the basement of the building. Unit has a fireplace, but the building has requested that residents don't use the fireplace until maintenance work is completed sometime this year. No pets, no smoking, and there is a $250 move in fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1740 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have any available units?
1740 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1740 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have?
Some of 1740 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1740 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
1740 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 1740 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1740 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW offer parking?
No, 1740 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW does not offer parking.
Does 1740 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1740 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 1740 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 1740 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 1740 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1740 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1740 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
