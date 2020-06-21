1740 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVENUE NW

Amenities

1 Bedroom 1Bath Ground level unit in a historic building with a private patio just north of Dupont Circle on New Hampshire Avenue. Renovated kitchen and bathroom. Walkable to metro (less than 10 minutes) and convenient access to Logan Circle, 14th Street NW restaurants and stores, 17th Street NW Safeway and restaurants. All utilities included except electricity and internet. Central A/C, Heated Floors, Washer and Dryer included in the unit. There is bike storage in the basement of the building. Unit has a fireplace, but the building has requested that residents don't use the fireplace until maintenance work is completed sometime this year. No pets, no smoking, and there is a $250 move in fee.