Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

1737 Corcoran

1737 Corcoran St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1737 Corcoran St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

courtyard
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
courtyard
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,590* /mo
6 to 12 month lease: $2,890* /mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,290* /mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,490* /mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes.

Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this beautiful Dupont Circle furnished one-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and cozy living room. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Washington has to offer! (ID #WDC199)

Designed With You In Mind

Thoughtfully designed with bespoke finishes, modern furnishings, and a fully-equipped kitchen, youll enjoy that Im home feeling with this Blueground apartment. Whether youre lounging in your cozy living room streaming the latest and greatest entertainment on the smart TV or premium wireless speaker, or getting some well-earned rest on the superior quality mattress with luxury linens, youll fall in love with everything this Dupont Circle apartment has to offer. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements

-Queen Bed, 63in/160cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Courtyard

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This apartment for rent in Dupont Circle invites you to explore DCs most beautiful neighborhood. Old-World townhouses blend harmoniously with condos and modern apartments, only 13 minutes away from Union Station by car and train. Passing through the inner ring of Dupont Circle is Massachusetts Avenue, known for its grand mansions and embassies. Widely popular for its bohemian and alternative scene, Dupont Circle maintains all the conveniences of urban living and a mix of popular galleries and fine dining. A bicycle will come in hand when exploring this bike- and pedestrian-friendly neighborhood with numerous green spaces for a quiet afternoon.

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.
This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1737 Corcoran have any available units?
1737 Corcoran doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1737 Corcoran currently offering any rent specials?
1737 Corcoran is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1737 Corcoran pet-friendly?
No, 1737 Corcoran is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1737 Corcoran offer parking?
No, 1737 Corcoran does not offer parking.
Does 1737 Corcoran have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1737 Corcoran does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1737 Corcoran have a pool?
No, 1737 Corcoran does not have a pool.
Does 1737 Corcoran have accessible units?
No, 1737 Corcoran does not have accessible units.
Does 1737 Corcoran have units with dishwashers?
No, 1737 Corcoran does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1737 Corcoran have units with air conditioning?
No, 1737 Corcoran does not have units with air conditioning.

