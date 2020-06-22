All apartments in Washington
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:57 AM

1737 17TH STREET NW

1737 17th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1737 17th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

Stroll right off 17th Street into your new home right in North Dupont. Within minutes from your door you have access to Dupont, AdMo, U street corridor and downtown. This spot is the perfect location and with a walk score of 98 you can't beat it! This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom residence is in a quiet boutique building. This basement unit is spacious and you'll enjoy a washer + dryer in unit. Relax outside in your private patio or down the street at a local restaurant. You can't beat this location or price! Pets are welcome on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1737 17TH STREET NW have any available units?
1737 17TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1737 17TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1737 17TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1737 17TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1737 17TH STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1737 17TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1737 17TH STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 1737 17TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1737 17TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1737 17TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1737 17TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1737 17TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1737 17TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1737 17TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1737 17TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1737 17TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1737 17TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
