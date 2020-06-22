1737 17TH STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stroll right off 17th Street into your new home right in North Dupont. Within minutes from your door you have access to Dupont, AdMo, U street corridor and downtown. This spot is the perfect location and with a walk score of 98 you can't beat it! This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom residence is in a quiet boutique building. This basement unit is spacious and you'll enjoy a washer + dryer in unit. Relax outside in your private patio or down the street at a local restaurant. You can't beat this location or price! Pets are welcome on a case by case basis.