1737 17TH STREET NW

Amenities
Stroll right off 17th Street into your new home right in North Dupont. Within minutes from your door you have access to Dupont, AdMo, U street corridor and downtown. This spot is the perfect location and with a walk score of 98 you can't beat it! This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom residence is in a quiet boutique building. This basement unit is spacious and you'll enjoy a washer + dryer in unit. Relax outside in your private patio or down the street at a local restaurant. You can't beat this location or price! Pets are welcome on a case by case basis.