1734 Lamont St NW
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

1734 Lamont St NW

1734 Lamont Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1734 Lamont Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
alarm system
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
bbq/grill
In the heart of Mount Pleasant Washington DC, built in 1906 sits this spectacular 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath home!! The home has so much character and original details, It truly is one of a kind. Just steps away from all the amazing restaurants, shops and stores Mount Pleasant has to offer, as well as just half a mile from the Columbia Heights metro! This home really is a gem and won't last long!!

Property Highlights:
- 3 BR
- 2.5 baths
- 3 wood burning fireplaces
- 1 gas fire place
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Wood paneling on walls
- Grand dining room with fire place, an entertainer's dream
- Beautiful living room with tons of natural light
- Huge kitchen with tons of cabinet and storage space
- Gas cooking with hood vent
- Spectacular master bedroom with fire place
- Master bedroom has built in drawers and cabinets
- Master bedroom has four windows bringing in tons of natural light
- Master bath has spacious stone-like shower
- Second bedroom has built in drawers and good lighting
- Third bedroom has a little sitting area off of it and good closet space
- Ceiling fans in all bedrooms
- Outdoor space for grilling and entertaining
- W/D in unit
- Pet Friendly
- Street parking
- Alarm system included

AVAILABLE NOW!

(RLNE5764427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

