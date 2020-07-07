1734 Lamont St NW

Amenities
In the heart of Mount Pleasant Washington DC, built in 1906 sits this spectacular 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath home!! The home has so much character and original details, It truly is one of a kind. Just steps away from all the amazing restaurants, shops and stores Mount Pleasant has to offer, as well as just half a mile from the Columbia Heights metro! This home really is a gem and won't last long!!
Property Highlights:
- 3 BR
- 2.5 baths
- 3 wood burning fireplaces
- 1 gas fire place
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Wood paneling on walls
- Grand dining room with fire place, an entertainer's dream
- Beautiful living room with tons of natural light
- Huge kitchen with tons of cabinet and storage space
- Gas cooking with hood vent
- Spectacular master bedroom with fire place
- Master bedroom has built in drawers and cabinets
- Master bedroom has four windows bringing in tons of natural light
- Master bath has spacious stone-like shower
- Second bedroom has built in drawers and good lighting
- Third bedroom has a little sitting area off of it and good closet space
- Ceiling fans in all bedrooms
- Outdoor space for grilling and entertaining
- W/D in unit
- Pet Friendly
- Street parking
- Alarm system included
AVAILABLE NOW!
(RLNE5764427)