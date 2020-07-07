1734 Lamont St NW

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace alarm system bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system bbq/grill

In the heart of Mount Pleasant Washington DC, built in 1906 sits this spectacular 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath home!! The home has so much character and original details, It truly is one of a kind. Just steps away from all the amazing restaurants, shops and stores Mount Pleasant has to offer, as well as just half a mile from the Columbia Heights metro! This home really is a gem and won't last long!!



Property Highlights:

- 3 BR

- 2.5 baths

- 3 wood burning fireplaces

- 1 gas fire place

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Wood paneling on walls

- Grand dining room with fire place, an entertainer's dream

- Beautiful living room with tons of natural light

- Huge kitchen with tons of cabinet and storage space

- Gas cooking with hood vent

- Spectacular master bedroom with fire place

- Master bedroom has built in drawers and cabinets

- Master bedroom has four windows bringing in tons of natural light

- Master bath has spacious stone-like shower

- Second bedroom has built in drawers and good lighting

- Third bedroom has a little sitting area off of it and good closet space

- Ceiling fans in all bedrooms

- Outdoor space for grilling and entertaining

- W/D in unit

- Pet Friendly

- Street parking

- Alarm system included



AVAILABLE NOW!



(RLNE5764427)