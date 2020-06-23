All apartments in Washington
1733 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1733 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE

1733 Trinidad Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1733 Trinidad Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, apartment has hardwood floors,granite counter tops, great lighting, newer appliances,parking in the rear and more.... this won't last long

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

