Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1733 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1733 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE
1733 Trinidad Avenue Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
1733 Trinidad Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, apartment has hardwood floors,granite counter tops, great lighting, newer appliances,parking in the rear and more.... this won't last long
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1733 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE have any available units?
1733 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1733 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE have?
Some of 1733 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1733 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1733 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1733 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 1733 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1733 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 1733 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE offers parking.
Does 1733 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1733 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1733 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 1733 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 1733 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 1733 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1733 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1733 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.
