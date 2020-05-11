1733 20TH STREET NW

Amenities

Charming and bright 1BR in sought after DuPont neighborhood. New carpet, paint, and stainless steel appliances! Enter to high ceilings, and walk into living area with an amazing bay window. The kitchen is easy to move around in and has plenty of cabinets, and NEW stainless appliances: dishwasher/stove/full-size refrigerator. Also has white cabinets and brick red tile floor. Large BR has window, and spacious closets. Jacuzzi tub in the bathroom! Washer/dryer in unit. Indoor bike parking available for rent. Easy walk to DuPont metro and all the shops and restaurants DuPont has to offer!