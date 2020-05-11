All apartments in Washington
1733 20TH STREET NW
1733 20TH STREET NW

1733 20th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1733 20th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
elevator
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Charming and bright 1BR in sought after DuPont neighborhood. New carpet, paint, and stainless steel appliances! Enter to high ceilings, and walk into living area with an amazing bay window. The kitchen is easy to move around in and has plenty of cabinets, and NEW stainless appliances: dishwasher/stove/full-size refrigerator. Also has white cabinets and brick red tile floor. Large BR has window, and spacious closets. Jacuzzi tub in the bathroom! Washer/dryer in unit. Indoor bike parking available for rent. Easy walk to DuPont metro and all the shops and restaurants DuPont has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1733 20TH STREET NW have any available units?
1733 20TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1733 20TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1733 20TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1733 20TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1733 20TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1733 20TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1733 20TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1733 20TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1733 20TH STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1733 20TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1733 20TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1733 20TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1733 20TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1733 20TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1733 20TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1733 20TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1733 20TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

