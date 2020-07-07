All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:07 AM

1732 Trinidad Avenue Northeast

1732 Trinidad Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1732 Trinidad Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Amazing Furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Washington. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and fully furnished. Utilities included: electricity, heat, internet, air conditioning and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 15th 2020. $2,750/month rent. $2,750 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1732 Trinidad Avenue Northeast have any available units?
1732 Trinidad Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1732 Trinidad Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 1732 Trinidad Avenue Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1732 Trinidad Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1732 Trinidad Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1732 Trinidad Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1732 Trinidad Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 1732 Trinidad Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 1732 Trinidad Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 1732 Trinidad Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1732 Trinidad Avenue Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1732 Trinidad Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 1732 Trinidad Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1732 Trinidad Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1732 Trinidad Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1732 Trinidad Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1732 Trinidad Avenue Northeast has units with dishwashers.

