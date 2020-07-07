1732 Trinidad Avenue Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Amazing Furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Washington. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and fully furnished. Utilities included: electricity, heat, internet, air conditioning and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 15th 2020. $2,750/month rent. $2,750 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.