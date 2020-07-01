1731 S Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009 Dupont Circle
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
2 Parking Spaces Available For Rent 150 per Space - Two parking spaces available for rent $150 per parking space. Parking spaces are located behind 1731 S ST NW and are accessible through the Alley. Contact April Barnes at abarnes.sales@gmail.com
(RLNE4768763)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1731 S ST NW have any available units?
1731 S ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1731 S ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
1731 S ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.