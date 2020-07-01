All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

1731 S ST NW

1731 S Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1731 S Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
2 Parking Spaces Available For Rent 150 per Space - Two parking spaces available for rent $150 per parking space. Parking spaces are located behind 1731 S ST NW and are accessible through the Alley. Contact April Barnes at abarnes.sales@gmail.com

(RLNE4768763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1731 S ST NW have any available units?
1731 S ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1731 S ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
1731 S ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1731 S ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 1731 S ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1731 S ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 1731 S ST NW offers parking.
Does 1731 S ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1731 S ST NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1731 S ST NW have a pool?
No, 1731 S ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 1731 S ST NW have accessible units?
No, 1731 S ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1731 S ST NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1731 S ST NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1731 S ST NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1731 S ST NW does not have units with air conditioning.

