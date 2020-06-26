All apartments in Washington
1725 GALES PLACE NE
Last updated October 1 2019 at 3:16 PM

1725 GALES PLACE NE

1725 Gales Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1725 Gales Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Utilities included! Great 1 BR unit just off H St corridor. Wood floors. Washer/dryer in unit. Backyard. Second-floor unit. Section 8 applicants welcomed to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 GALES PLACE NE have any available units?
1725 GALES PLACE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1725 GALES PLACE NE have?
Some of 1725 GALES PLACE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 GALES PLACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1725 GALES PLACE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 GALES PLACE NE pet-friendly?
No, 1725 GALES PLACE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1725 GALES PLACE NE offer parking?
No, 1725 GALES PLACE NE does not offer parking.
Does 1725 GALES PLACE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1725 GALES PLACE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 GALES PLACE NE have a pool?
No, 1725 GALES PLACE NE does not have a pool.
Does 1725 GALES PLACE NE have accessible units?
No, 1725 GALES PLACE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 GALES PLACE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 GALES PLACE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
