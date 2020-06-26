Rent Calculator
1725 GALES PLACE NE
1725 GALES PLACE NE
1725 Gales Place Northeast
1725 Gales Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
accepts section 8
Utilities included! Great 1 BR unit just off H St corridor. Wood floors. Washer/dryer in unit. Backyard. Second-floor unit. Section 8 applicants welcomed to apply.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 1725 GALES PLACE NE have any available units?
1725 GALES PLACE NE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1725 GALES PLACE NE have?
Some of 1725 GALES PLACE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and some paid utils.
Amenities section
.
Is 1725 GALES PLACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1725 GALES PLACE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 GALES PLACE NE pet-friendly?
No, 1725 GALES PLACE NE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1725 GALES PLACE NE offer parking?
No, 1725 GALES PLACE NE does not offer parking.
Does 1725 GALES PLACE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1725 GALES PLACE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 GALES PLACE NE have a pool?
No, 1725 GALES PLACE NE does not have a pool.
Does 1725 GALES PLACE NE have accessible units?
No, 1725 GALES PLACE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 GALES PLACE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 GALES PLACE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
