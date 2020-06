Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Perfect little pad filled with natural light and everything you need. This upper level unit has two beds, one bath, in-unit washer/dryer, renovated kitchen with stainless steel everything, partially furnished for your basic essential needs. High ceilings, cozy layout and common area fenced in yard. Minutes from bus, metro, rail, and stores galore. Contact Agent for details or to schedule virtual showing.