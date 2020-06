Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher new construction parking bike storage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bike storage new construction

The Hamlin is a brand new 18 unit boutique style building ready for rent. Each unit is equipped with a nest thermostat, dishwasher and there is an on-site laundry facility. Building is controlled access and bike racks available.Two zip cars for building, 1 space for rent @ $150 + ample street parking (Zone 5). 2 beds + den/1 bath available from $1750-$1875.Income required 3x rent. Min credit 650!