1713 EUCLID STREET NW
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:06 PM

1713 EUCLID STREET NW

1713 Euclid Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1713 Euclid Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Ground floor 2 BR + Den apartment in Adams Morgan historic row house with high ceilings, recessed lights, master bedroom with en-suite bath room, bamboo floors. Recently renovated to add kitchen with skylight and breakfast bar. Separate den with sliding door to eating area. Unit has own heating/air conditioner and stacked laundry unit. Fantastic shared rear garden for hanging out with others in the house or grilling. Fantastic location and easy walk to two grocery stores, restaurants on Columbia Road and 18th Street, This property is professionally managed by Columbia Property Management, to schedule an appointment contact Shenetta Malkia direct 202.991.9833 www.columbiapm.com/apply to complete application online. Note Realtor is Nancy Alert and send me an email once you complete the application RealEstate@NancyAlert.com Supplemental documents are required to complete the application. Paper application is available upon request. Application fee is $50.00 per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

