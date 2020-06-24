1713 EUCLID STREET NW

Amenities

Ground floor 2 BR + Den apartment in Adams Morgan historic row house with high ceilings, recessed lights, master bedroom with en-suite bath room, bamboo floors. Recently renovated to add kitchen with skylight and breakfast bar. Separate den with sliding door to eating area. Unit has own heating/air conditioner and stacked laundry unit. Fantastic shared rear garden for hanging out with others in the house or grilling. Fantastic location and easy walk to two grocery stores, restaurants on Columbia Road and 18th Street, This property is professionally managed by Columbia Property Management, to schedule an appointment contact Shenetta Malkia direct 202.991.9833 www.columbiapm.com/apply to complete application online. Note Realtor is Nancy Alert and send me an email once you complete the application RealEstate@NancyAlert.com Supplemental documents are required to complete the application. Paper application is available upon request. Application fee is $50.00 per adult