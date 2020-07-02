All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1712 Corcoran Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1712 Corcoran Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

1712 Corcoran Street

1712 Corcoran Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1712 Corcoran Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

parking
yoga
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
yoga
Lovely, internationally furnished two-bedroom apartment on the first floor of a quiet, Victorian row house. Located in the heart of Dupont Circle just 3 blocks from the metro.

Walk to the White House, Georgetown, 14th Street and downtown office buildings. The Brookings Institute and Johns Hopkins University are nearby. The World Bank and George Washington University are in walking distance. In-boundary for Ross Elementary school.

Convenient to downtown law firms, Congress, Capitol Hill, and Embassies.
Ideal apartment in a cozy historic townhouse.

Filled with friendly antiques for the globetrotter to enjoy. Less than a block from Safeway grocery store, yoga studio, restaurants, bars, and shops. This is a two-bedroom, with a canopy bed in the large bedroom. Both bedrooms have desks and bookshelves. The living room has an Indonesian daybed for out of town guests.

Rent includes cable, wifi, electricity and all utilities. Features include two TV sets, 2 music systems, and a beautiful upright piano.

The apartment includes everything you need: sheets, pillows, comforters, electric blankets, towels, dishes, glasses, flatware, kitchen utensils, pots, pans, microwave, coffee maker, toaster, kettle, wok and rice cooker.

Dupont Circle is considered one of the best areas in the city. Its quite beautiful with historic houses, art galleries and lots of embassies. The area is known as Embassy Row. Easy walking distance from the White House, World Bank, George Washington University, downtown offices, 14th Street, U Street, Adams Morgan, and Georgetown. Less than 3 blocks from Dupont Circle metro. Easy access to Congress and Capitol Hill, Georgetown University Bus and the Mall.

Parking is available. Cleaning Service is available for an additional fee.

No smoking in the apartment. No pets.

Minimum lease 2 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 Corcoran Street have any available units?
1712 Corcoran Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1712 Corcoran Street have?
Some of 1712 Corcoran Street's amenities include parking, yoga, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1712 Corcoran Street currently offering any rent specials?
1712 Corcoran Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 Corcoran Street pet-friendly?
No, 1712 Corcoran Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1712 Corcoran Street offer parking?
Yes, 1712 Corcoran Street offers parking.
Does 1712 Corcoran Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1712 Corcoran Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 Corcoran Street have a pool?
No, 1712 Corcoran Street does not have a pool.
Does 1712 Corcoran Street have accessible units?
No, 1712 Corcoran Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 Corcoran Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1712 Corcoran Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meridian at Gallery Place
450 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
2401 Pennsylvania
2401 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Chesapeake
4607 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Legation House
3737 Legation St NW
Washington, DC 20015
The Sedgewick
1722 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Woodley
2700 Woodley Rd NW
Washington, DC 20008
Benning Woods Apts
4040 E Capitol St NE
Washington, DC 20019
Harlow
1100 2nd Place Southeast
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University