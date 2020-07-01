All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 19 2019 at 8:43 AM

1712 17th St Nw

1712 17th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1712 17th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
bike storage
bbq/grill
Amenities

Red oak floors
Full sized Bosch washer/dryer
Stainless steel appliances
Custom cabinets and closets
Indoor bicycle storage
Gas grill
Common outdoor area with furniture

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 17th St Nw have any available units?
1712 17th St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1712 17th St Nw have?
Some of 1712 17th St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1712 17th St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1712 17th St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 17th St Nw pet-friendly?
No, 1712 17th St Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1712 17th St Nw offer parking?
No, 1712 17th St Nw does not offer parking.
Does 1712 17th St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1712 17th St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 17th St Nw have a pool?
No, 1712 17th St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1712 17th St Nw have accessible units?
No, 1712 17th St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 17th St Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 1712 17th St Nw does not have units with dishwashers.

