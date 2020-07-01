Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1712 17th St Nw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1712 17th St Nw
Last updated April 19 2019 at 8:43 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1712 17th St Nw
1712 17th Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1712 17th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
bike storage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
bike storage
Amenities
Red oak floors
Full sized Bosch washer/dryer
Stainless steel appliances
Custom cabinets and closets
Indoor bicycle storage
Gas grill
Common outdoor area with furniture
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1712 17th St Nw have any available units?
1712 17th St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1712 17th St Nw have?
Some of 1712 17th St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1712 17th St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1712 17th St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 17th St Nw pet-friendly?
No, 1712 17th St Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1712 17th St Nw offer parking?
No, 1712 17th St Nw does not offer parking.
Does 1712 17th St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1712 17th St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 17th St Nw have a pool?
No, 1712 17th St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1712 17th St Nw have accessible units?
No, 1712 17th St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 17th St Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 1712 17th St Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Drake
1355 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
The Stanton
816 E St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Cromwell Apartments
1515 Ogden St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Liz
1357 R Street
Washington, DC 20009
1841 Columbia Apartments
1841 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Santa Rosa
1712 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University