1706 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Come and see this wonderfully updated and modern One Bedroom One Bath just blocks from Galludet University on West Virginia Ave, NE. The unit itself is located just steps from the University, located in a completely renovated building.This unit itself has been renovated to included a full bedroom with walk in closet and built in shelves, an open floor plan that mixes the kitchen together with an island in the middle and an offset living room. Granite counters and BRAND new appliances accent this kitchen well. A stack W/D in unit keeps this unit self sufficient, along with a powerful Central HVAC unit for Heat and A/C. If that wasn't enough, new paint, hardwood floors, private patio, and installed security.