1706 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1706 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE

1706 West Virginia Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1706 West Virginia Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come and see this wonderfully updated and modern One Bedroom One Bath just blocks from Galludet University on West Virginia Ave, NE. The unit itself is located just steps from the University, located in a completely renovated building.This unit itself has been renovated to included a full bedroom with walk in closet and built in shelves, an open floor plan that mixes the kitchen together with an island in the middle and an offset living room. Granite counters and BRAND new appliances accent this kitchen well. A stack W/D in unit keeps this unit self sufficient, along with a powerful Central HVAC unit for Heat and A/C. If that wasn't enough, new paint, hardwood floors, private patio, and installed security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

