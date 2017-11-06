1705 P St NW Unit 34

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Delightful One Bedroom in Dupont Circle! - Just a block and a half from Dupont Circle, the location of this spacious one bedroom cannot be better! Neutral walls and gleaming hardwood floors abound throughout the apartment. The updated kitchen is open and clean with granite counters, island, chrome hood, and tile backsplash. Continue on to the lovely open living room with plenty of natural light and original wood doors. An updated bathroom with glass shower and large bedroom rounds out this gem.



This historic building is literally steps from the best that Dupont Circle has to offer! Restaurants, shopping, nightlife, and unbeatable public transportation options are all minutes away. The Red Line metro is a block away and there so many options on 17th Street and Connecticut Avenue. Whole Foods is just down the street for all your grocery needs.



Security deposit equal to one month's rent due upon signing the lease. Tenant responsible for electric. Laundry is available on the lower level of the building. Tenants responsible for building's $150 move-in fee. Sorry, no pets!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4964337)