All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1705 P St NW Unit 34.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1705 P St NW Unit 34
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

1705 P St NW Unit 34

1705 P Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1705 P Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Delightful One Bedroom in Dupont Circle! - Just a block and a half from Dupont Circle, the location of this spacious one bedroom cannot be better! Neutral walls and gleaming hardwood floors abound throughout the apartment. The updated kitchen is open and clean with granite counters, island, chrome hood, and tile backsplash. Continue on to the lovely open living room with plenty of natural light and original wood doors. An updated bathroom with glass shower and large bedroom rounds out this gem.

This historic building is literally steps from the best that Dupont Circle has to offer! Restaurants, shopping, nightlife, and unbeatable public transportation options are all minutes away. The Red Line metro is a block away and there so many options on 17th Street and Connecticut Avenue. Whole Foods is just down the street for all your grocery needs.

Security deposit equal to one month's rent due upon signing the lease. Tenant responsible for electric. Laundry is available on the lower level of the building. Tenants responsible for building's $150 move-in fee. Sorry, no pets!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4964337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 P St NW Unit 34 have any available units?
1705 P St NW Unit 34 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1705 P St NW Unit 34 currently offering any rent specials?
1705 P St NW Unit 34 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 P St NW Unit 34 pet-friendly?
No, 1705 P St NW Unit 34 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1705 P St NW Unit 34 offer parking?
No, 1705 P St NW Unit 34 does not offer parking.
Does 1705 P St NW Unit 34 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1705 P St NW Unit 34 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 P St NW Unit 34 have a pool?
No, 1705 P St NW Unit 34 does not have a pool.
Does 1705 P St NW Unit 34 have accessible units?
No, 1705 P St NW Unit 34 does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 P St NW Unit 34 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1705 P St NW Unit 34 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1705 P St NW Unit 34 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1705 P St NW Unit 34 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Channel
950 Maine Ave SW
Washington, DC 20024
The Paramount Apartments
829 Quincy St NW
Washington, DC 20010
2000 Connecticut
2000 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Belgard
33 N St NE
Washington, DC 20002
eaves Tunlaw Gardens
3903 Davis Pl NW
Washington, DC 20007
Meridian at Gallery Place
450 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Arcade Sunshine
713 Lamont Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University