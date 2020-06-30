All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 13 2020 at 2:11 AM

1704 V STREET NW

1704 V Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1704 V Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming 440-ish sqft studio with an amazing private yard/oasis in the hottest area in town. Text Toni Ghazi at 571-216-1075 or email at toni@tonighazi.com for access. Currently occupied until 3/7. Kindly make an appointment via email or text.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 V STREET NW have any available units?
1704 V STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1704 V STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1704 V STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 V STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1704 V STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1704 V STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1704 V STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1704 V STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 V STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 V STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1704 V STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1704 V STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1704 V STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 V STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1704 V STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1704 V STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1704 V STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.

