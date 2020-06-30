1704 V STREET NW

1704 V Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009 U-Street
Charming 440-ish sqft studio with an amazing private yard/oasis in the hottest area in town. Text Toni Ghazi at 571-216-1075 or email at toni@tonighazi.com for access. Currently occupied until 3/7. Kindly make an appointment via email or text.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
