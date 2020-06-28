Amenities

Ready for a luxurious stay in DC? This plush Dupont Circle apartment is bright, spacious and welcoming Suitable for corporate clients and families with 2 large bedrooms. Everything you need for a comfortable stay is included in the price. Expect an immaculately kept apartment with comfy beds and a fully appointed gourmet kitchen.



Located at the corner of picturesque Q and 17th Street and just three blocks west of the popular 14th Street Corridor with endless restaurants and shopping, including Trader Joes just 2 blocks away, West Elm, Whole Foods just 5 blocks away, several coffee shops within 2 blocks, and so much more. This is the place to be in the city! The Dupont Metro Station, (Red Line) is 0.3 miles (9-minute walk), and 0.8 miles to U Street Metro (green and yellow line) and 0.7 mile to Farragut West Blue, Orange and Silver metro lines. Walkers, Riders, and Bikers Paradise. Please inquire for parking options in the area if needed.