All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1704 Q.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1704 Q
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

1704 Q

1704 Q St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1704 Q St NW, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Amenities

parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Ready for a luxurious stay in DC? This plush Dupont Circle apartment is bright, spacious and welcoming Suitable for corporate clients and families with 2 large bedrooms. Everything you need for a comfortable stay is included in the price. Expect an immaculately kept apartment with comfy beds and a fully appointed gourmet kitchen.

Located at the corner of picturesque Q and 17th Street and just three blocks west of the popular 14th Street Corridor with endless restaurants and shopping, including Trader Joes just 2 blocks away, West Elm, Whole Foods just 5 blocks away, several coffee shops within 2 blocks, and so much more. This is the place to be in the city! The Dupont Metro Station, (Red Line) is 0.3 miles (9-minute walk), and 0.8 miles to U Street Metro (green and yellow line) and 0.7 mile to Farragut West Blue, Orange and Silver metro lines. Walkers, Riders, and Bikers Paradise. Please inquire for parking options in the area if needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 Q have any available units?
1704 Q doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1704 Q currently offering any rent specials?
1704 Q is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 Q pet-friendly?
No, 1704 Q is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1704 Q offer parking?
Yes, 1704 Q offers parking.
Does 1704 Q have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 Q does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 Q have a pool?
No, 1704 Q does not have a pool.
Does 1704 Q have accessible units?
No, 1704 Q does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 Q have units with dishwashers?
No, 1704 Q does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1704 Q have units with air conditioning?
No, 1704 Q does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Capitol Hill
1717 E Capitol St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Station House
701 2nd St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Cloisters
100 Michigan Ave NE
Washington, DC 20017
Camden NoMa
61 Pierce Street
Washington, DC 20002
Eddystone
1301 Vermont Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Third & Rhode
230 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Cathedral Mansions
3000 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Park Naylor Apartments
2562 Naylor Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University