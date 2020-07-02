All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1701 Kalorama Road Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1701 Kalorama Road Northwest
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

1701 Kalorama Road Northwest

1701 Kalorama Rd NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Adams Morgan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1701 Kalorama Rd NW, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Rarely available true two bedroom two bath loft in the Delancey Lofts. Soaring ceilings, open impressive spaces. Polished gleaming wood floors, exposed brick, and a real Industrial loft feel and features.Master en-suite. Washer/Dryer in unit. Enjoy a 94 walk score. PARKING!

Listed by Molly Coleman - Long & Foster

Showing Agent - Cyrus Abrahim - Long & Foster
(301) 928-7118

Office:
1680 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington DC, 20007
(202) 944-8400

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/washington-dc?lid=12337184

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4968963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Kalorama Road Northwest have any available units?
1701 Kalorama Road Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 Kalorama Road Northwest have?
Some of 1701 Kalorama Road Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Kalorama Road Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Kalorama Road Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Kalorama Road Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 1701 Kalorama Road Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1701 Kalorama Road Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 1701 Kalorama Road Northwest offers parking.
Does 1701 Kalorama Road Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1701 Kalorama Road Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Kalorama Road Northwest have a pool?
No, 1701 Kalorama Road Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Kalorama Road Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1701 Kalorama Road Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Kalorama Road Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1701 Kalorama Road Northwest has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Porter
2724 Porter Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Flats at Atlas
1600 Maryland Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Mission Apartments
1350 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Avalon First + M
1160 1st St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Cromwell Apartments
1515 Ogden St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Oaklawn Terrace
3620 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
1331
1331 Maryland Avenue Southwest
Washington, DC 20250
Connecticut House
4500 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University