1701 Kalorama Road Northwest

Amenities
Rarely available true two bedroom two bath loft in the Delancey Lofts. Soaring ceilings, open impressive spaces. Polished gleaming wood floors, exposed brick, and a real Industrial loft feel and features.Master en-suite. Washer/Dryer in unit. Enjoy a 94 walk score. PARKING!
Listed by Molly Coleman - Long & Foster
Showing Agent - Cyrus Abrahim - Long & Foster
(301) 928-7118
Office:
1680 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington DC, 20007
(202) 944-8400
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/washington-dc?lid=12337184
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4968963)