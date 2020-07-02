1701 Kalorama Road Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Rarely available true two bedroom two bath loft in the Delancey Lofts. Soaring ceilings, open impressive spaces. Polished gleaming wood floors, exposed brick, and a real Industrial loft feel and features.Master en-suite. Washer/Dryer in unit. Enjoy a 94 walk score. PARKING!



Listed by Molly Coleman - Long & Foster



Showing Agent - Cyrus Abrahim - Long & Foster

(301) 928-7118



Office:

1680 Wisconsin Ave NW

Washington DC, 20007

(202) 944-8400



No Pets Allowed



