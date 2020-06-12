All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1700 L St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1700 L St NE
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

1700 L St NE

1700 L Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Trinidad - Langston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1700 L Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1700 L St NE Available 05/07/19 Unbelievably Charming Two Bedroom off H Street! - This gorgeous 2 bed, 1.5 bath corner rowhome is one of Nest's favorites! The open first-floor plan consists of a cozy front facing living room, a conveniently located central powder room, and rear kitchen complete with sleek white granite countertops, tile backsplash, breakfast bar, and premium stainless steel appliances including a 5-burner gas range.

Heading up to the second floor you'll find front and rear facing bedrooms, a lovely central bath with floor-to-ceiling tile and a double headed shower, as well as an in-unit washer/dryer. Additional highlights include handsomely exposed first-floor ceiling beams, fine hardwood flooring and designer light fixtures throughout, fenced-in front and backyards, as well as off-street parking.

This is an ideal find in an up and coming neighborhood. While being located off the main H Street corridor, you have everything you need at your fingertips. Plenty of amazing shopping, dining, and entertainment options are available just out your front door. Top notch bars and restaurants like Toki Underground and Maketto can become your new local hangouts. Commuting is a breeze - enjoy the new H Street Trolley to head towards Union Station.

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for gas and electric.

(RLNE3952274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 L St NE have any available units?
1700 L St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 L St NE have?
Some of 1700 L St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 L St NE currently offering any rent specials?
1700 L St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 L St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1700 L St NE is pet friendly.
Does 1700 L St NE offer parking?
Yes, 1700 L St NE offers parking.
Does 1700 L St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1700 L St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 L St NE have a pool?
No, 1700 L St NE does not have a pool.
Does 1700 L St NE have accessible units?
No, 1700 L St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 L St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 L St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Saratoga
4601 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Capitol Park Tower
301 G St SW
Washington, DC 20024
The Asher
2110 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Dock 79
79 Potomac Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
1331
1331 Maryland Avenue Southwest
Washington, DC 20250
The Loree Grand at Union Place
250 K St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Park Meridian
2637 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Ordway Apartments
2745 Ordway Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University