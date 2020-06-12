Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1700 L St NE Available 05/07/19 Unbelievably Charming Two Bedroom off H Street! - This gorgeous 2 bed, 1.5 bath corner rowhome is one of Nest's favorites! The open first-floor plan consists of a cozy front facing living room, a conveniently located central powder room, and rear kitchen complete with sleek white granite countertops, tile backsplash, breakfast bar, and premium stainless steel appliances including a 5-burner gas range.



Heading up to the second floor you'll find front and rear facing bedrooms, a lovely central bath with floor-to-ceiling tile and a double headed shower, as well as an in-unit washer/dryer. Additional highlights include handsomely exposed first-floor ceiling beams, fine hardwood flooring and designer light fixtures throughout, fenced-in front and backyards, as well as off-street parking.



This is an ideal find in an up and coming neighborhood. While being located off the main H Street corridor, you have everything you need at your fingertips. Plenty of amazing shopping, dining, and entertainment options are available just out your front door. Top notch bars and restaurants like Toki Underground and Maketto can become your new local hangouts. Commuting is a breeze - enjoy the new H Street Trolley to head towards Union Station.



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for gas and electric.



(RLNE3952274)