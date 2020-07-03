All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 17 V Street Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
17 V Street Northwest
Last updated March 15 2020 at 3:31 AM

17 V Street Northwest

17 V Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

17 V Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
internet access
Furnished private room with queen bed in a 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home. 1 to 18 month agreements available! $125 monthly membership includes utilities and HBO/Netflix. June Homes simplifies the moving process by providing quality properties in desirable locations, offering flexible-term renting options to fit your needs, furnishing all properties with a unique feel to match your style, removing hidden fees and so you know exactly, what you're signing up for, and streamlining the process submit documents to move-in with us.

This home includes laundry in unit, a dishwasher, AC, heating, high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 V Street Northwest have any available units?
17 V Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 V Street Northwest have?
Some of 17 V Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 V Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
17 V Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 V Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 17 V Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 17 V Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 17 V Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 17 V Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 V Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 V Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 17 V Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 17 V Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 17 V Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 17 V Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 V Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reed Row
2101 Champlain St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The York and Potomac Park
510 21st St NW
Washington, DC 20052
Belvedere
1301 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Gables Dupont Circle
1750 P St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Sutton Plaza Apartments
1230 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
501 12th Street
501 12th Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Latrobe Apartments
1325 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University