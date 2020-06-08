Rent Calculator
Last updated July 20 2019 at 11:50 AM
1652 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE
1652 West Virginia Avenue Northeast
·
Location
1652 West Virginia Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in great location. Walking distance to Gallaudet University. Washer and dryer in unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1652 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE have any available units?
1652 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1652 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1652 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1652 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 1652 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1652 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE offer parking?
No, 1652 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE does not offer parking.
Does 1652 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1652 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1652 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 1652 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 1652 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 1652 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1652 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1652 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1652 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1652 WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
