Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1651 LAMONT STREET NW
1651 LAMONT STREET NW
1651 Lamont St NW
No Longer Available
Location
1651 Lamont St NW, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great views from this sunny 1BR plus loft w/953 sf to the heart of Mt. Pleasant. Parking in lot through garage for one car; professionally managed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1651 LAMONT STREET NW have any available units?
1651 LAMONT STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1651 LAMONT STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1651 LAMONT STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1651 LAMONT STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1651 LAMONT STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1651 LAMONT STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1651 LAMONT STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1651 LAMONT STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1651 LAMONT STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1651 LAMONT STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1651 LAMONT STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1651 LAMONT STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1651 LAMONT STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1651 LAMONT STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1651 LAMONT STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1651 LAMONT STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1651 LAMONT STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
