All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1650 NEWTON STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1650 NEWTON STREET NW
Last updated March 20 2019 at 12:11 AM

1650 NEWTON STREET NW

1650 Newton Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Mount Pleasant
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1650 Newton Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
DRIVEWAY OFF-STREET PARKING FOR $150 PER MONTH/ HAS A DEN.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1650 NEWTON STREET NW have any available units?
1650 NEWTON STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1650 NEWTON STREET NW have?
Some of 1650 NEWTON STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1650 NEWTON STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1650 NEWTON STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 NEWTON STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1650 NEWTON STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1650 NEWTON STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1650 NEWTON STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1650 NEWTON STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1650 NEWTON STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 NEWTON STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1650 NEWTON STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1650 NEWTON STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1650 NEWTON STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 NEWTON STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1650 NEWTON STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1500 Mass
1500 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Batley
1270 4th Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
The Delano
2745 29th St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Bentley Apartments
1328 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Brandywine
4545 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Miramar Apartments
1301 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
1331
1331 Maryland Avenue Southwest
Washington, DC 20250
Ashton Judiciary Square
750 3rd Street Nw
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University