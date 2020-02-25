Rent Calculator
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1650 NEWTON STREET NW
Last updated March 20 2019 at 12:11 AM
1650 NEWTON STREET NW
1650 Newton Street Northwest
·
Location
1650 Newton Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
DRIVEWAY OFF-STREET PARKING FOR $150 PER MONTH/ HAS A DEN.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1650 NEWTON STREET NW have any available units?
1650 NEWTON STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1650 NEWTON STREET NW have?
Some of 1650 NEWTON STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1650 NEWTON STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1650 NEWTON STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 NEWTON STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1650 NEWTON STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1650 NEWTON STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1650 NEWTON STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1650 NEWTON STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1650 NEWTON STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 NEWTON STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1650 NEWTON STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1650 NEWTON STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1650 NEWTON STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 NEWTON STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1650 NEWTON STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
