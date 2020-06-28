All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

1640 19th St Nw

1640 19th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1640 19th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $3,390* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,990* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,990* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $2,990/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes.

Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this charming Dupont Circle furnished one-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and pretty living room. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Washington has to offer! (ID #WDC109)

Designed With You In Mind

As with any Blueground apartment, youll find a thoughtfully designed space complete with beautiful furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen in this one-bedroom property. And, thanks to our superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and towels, you can relax knowing youll always feel comfortably at home. When youre ready for some fun, you can take in the Washington vibes or bring the entertainment to you with the premium wireless speaker or smart TV. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements

Queen Bed, 63in/160cm

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This apartment for rent in Dupont Circle invites you to explore DCs most beautiful neighborhood. Old-World townhouses blend harmoniously with condos and modern apartments, only 13 minutes away from Union Station by car and train. Passing through the inner ring of Dupont Circle is Massachusetts Avenue, known for its grand mansions and embassies. Widely popular for its bohemian and alternative scene, Dupont Circle maintains all the conveniences of urban living and a mix of popular galleries and fine dining. A bicycle will come in hand when exploring this bike- and pedestrian-friendly neighborhood with numerous green spaces for a quiet afternoon.

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.
This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1640 19th St Nw have any available units?
1640 19th St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1640 19th St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1640 19th St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 19th St Nw pet-friendly?
No, 1640 19th St Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1640 19th St Nw offer parking?
No, 1640 19th St Nw does not offer parking.
Does 1640 19th St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1640 19th St Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 19th St Nw have a pool?
No, 1640 19th St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1640 19th St Nw have accessible units?
No, 1640 19th St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1640 19th St Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 1640 19th St Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1640 19th St Nw have units with air conditioning?
No, 1640 19th St Nw does not have units with air conditioning.
