Last updated October 5 2019 at 12:09 AM

1636 Lyman Place NE, #1

1636 Lyman Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1636 Lyman Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic upgraded 1 bedroom 1 bath apartments for rent October 1st 2019 located at 1636 Lyman Pl NE!

This recently renovated building features 6 brand new apartments with new finishes throughout. Each of the apartments includes an intercom system to make the controlled access building accessible from your unit. Also includes spacious bedrooms, hardwood floors, new stainless steel appliances and fixtures, recessed lighting throughout, central HVAC, and a Washer/Dryer.

Views of the Capitol Building and Washington Monument, short trip to Gallaudet University, H Street Corridor, New York Ave (Rt. 50).

Water, trash and sewer are included in the rent.

Pets are considered on a case by case basis!

Located in Trinidad NE Washington DC just a few blocks from Gallaudet University!

Available October 1st 2019 so inquire today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1636 Lyman Place NE, #1 have any available units?
1636 Lyman Place NE, #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1636 Lyman Place NE, #1 have?
Some of 1636 Lyman Place NE, #1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1636 Lyman Place NE, #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1636 Lyman Place NE, #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1636 Lyman Place NE, #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1636 Lyman Place NE, #1 is pet friendly.
Does 1636 Lyman Place NE, #1 offer parking?
No, 1636 Lyman Place NE, #1 does not offer parking.
Does 1636 Lyman Place NE, #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1636 Lyman Place NE, #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1636 Lyman Place NE, #1 have a pool?
No, 1636 Lyman Place NE, #1 does not have a pool.
Does 1636 Lyman Place NE, #1 have accessible units?
No, 1636 Lyman Place NE, #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1636 Lyman Place NE, #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1636 Lyman Place NE, #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
