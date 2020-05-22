1636 Lyman Place NE, #1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic upgraded 1 bedroom 1 bath apartments for rent October 1st 2019 located at 1636 Lyman Pl NE!



This recently renovated building features 6 brand new apartments with new finishes throughout. Each of the apartments includes an intercom system to make the controlled access building accessible from your unit. Also includes spacious bedrooms, hardwood floors, new stainless steel appliances and fixtures, recessed lighting throughout, central HVAC, and a Washer/Dryer.



Views of the Capitol Building and Washington Monument, short trip to Gallaudet University, H Street Corridor, New York Ave (Rt. 50).



Water, trash and sewer are included in the rent.



Pets are considered on a case by case basis!



Located in Trinidad NE Washington DC just a few blocks from Gallaudet University!



Available October 1st 2019 so inquire today!