1636 4th St NW Available 04/05/19 Perfect Shaw Nest w/ Parking! - This two bed, 1.5 bath rowhouse features an open first-floor plan accented by modern light fixtures, fine hardwood flooring, floor-to-ceiling white columns, and a powder room conveniently tucked away under the stairs which also houses the in-unit washer/dryer. The rear kitchen comes complete with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets, and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, microwave, and premium electric range. An exit off the kitchen leads to a private backyard and off-street parking.



Head upstairs and you'll find a large front-facing bedroom accented by crown moulding and a pair of double-door closets, while the cozy second bedroom is accented by glass french doors and a full-sized window to let in lots of light. The upstairs bathroom features tub and shower, clean white wainscoting, a handsome stone vanity, and an extra-wide medicine cabinet. Additional highlights include upstairs hallway linen closet, central heat & AC, and an optional security system.



Nestled in the heart of Shaw, this townhouse provides everything you could need in this convenient and desirable location. Just a short walk to the Shaw-Howard U Metro puts you right on the green/yellow line, making commuting a breeze. A Capital Bikeshare station is nearby. The new Giant on O and the NY Ave Safeway are both easily walkable. When you are looking to hang out near home, there are lots of neighborhood favorites from which to choose: Bistro Bohem, Boundary Stone, Red Toque, Dacha Beer Garden, Right Proper Brewing and Compass Coffee are all nearby. During the summer months, take full advantage of the produce at the Bloomingdale Farmer's Market.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities (electric, water, and gas). Pets are welcome!



