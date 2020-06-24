All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1636 4th St NW

1636 4th Street Northwest
Location

1636 4th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
1636 4th St NW Available 04/05/19 Perfect Shaw Nest w/ Parking! - This two bed, 1.5 bath rowhouse features an open first-floor plan accented by modern light fixtures, fine hardwood flooring, floor-to-ceiling white columns, and a powder room conveniently tucked away under the stairs which also houses the in-unit washer/dryer. The rear kitchen comes complete with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets, and stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, microwave, and premium electric range. An exit off the kitchen leads to a private backyard and off-street parking.

Head upstairs and you'll find a large front-facing bedroom accented by crown moulding and a pair of double-door closets, while the cozy second bedroom is accented by glass french doors and a full-sized window to let in lots of light. The upstairs bathroom features tub and shower, clean white wainscoting, a handsome stone vanity, and an extra-wide medicine cabinet. Additional highlights include upstairs hallway linen closet, central heat & AC, and an optional security system.

Nestled in the heart of Shaw, this townhouse provides everything you could need in this convenient and desirable location. Just a short walk to the Shaw-Howard U Metro puts you right on the green/yellow line, making commuting a breeze. A Capital Bikeshare station is nearby. The new Giant on O and the NY Ave Safeway are both easily walkable. When you are looking to hang out near home, there are lots of neighborhood favorites from which to choose: Bistro Bohem, Boundary Stone, Red Toque, Dacha Beer Garden, Right Proper Brewing and Compass Coffee are all nearby. During the summer months, take full advantage of the produce at the Bloomingdale Farmer's Market.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities (electric, water, and gas). Pets are welcome!

(RLNE4748983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1636 4th St NW have any available units?
1636 4th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1636 4th St NW have?
Some of 1636 4th St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1636 4th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1636 4th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1636 4th St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1636 4th St NW is pet friendly.
Does 1636 4th St NW offer parking?
Yes, 1636 4th St NW offers parking.
Does 1636 4th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1636 4th St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1636 4th St NW have a pool?
No, 1636 4th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1636 4th St NW have accessible units?
No, 1636 4th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1636 4th St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1636 4th St NW has units with dishwashers.
