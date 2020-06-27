All apartments in Washington
1632 30TH STREET NW
1632 30TH STREET NW

1632 30th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1632 30th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Light-filled & charming one bed two-full bath condo in Georgetown's East Village on a quiet, tree-lined street. Over 650 sq ft (est) with open living and dining room features custom DeVenco plantation shutters, Lightolier lighting, built-ins and fireplace. High ceilings, skylight, wood floors & crown molding throughout. Well-appointed kitchen with GE appliances & SubZero refrigerator, Grohe fixtures and Quartz countertop. Brand new HVAC & Nest Thermostat for energy efficiency. In unit front loading w/d. Low fee, pet friendly, a block from Montrose Park. Don't miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1632 30TH STREET NW have any available units?
1632 30TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1632 30TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1632 30TH STREET NW's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1632 30TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1632 30TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1632 30TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1632 30TH STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 1632 30TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1632 30TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1632 30TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1632 30TH STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1632 30TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1632 30TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1632 30TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1632 30TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1632 30TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1632 30TH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
