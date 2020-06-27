1632 30TH STREET NW

Amenities

Light-filled & charming one bed two-full bath condo in Georgetown's East Village on a quiet, tree-lined street. Over 650 sq ft (est) with open living and dining room features custom DeVenco plantation shutters, Lightolier lighting, built-ins and fireplace. High ceilings, skylight, wood floors & crown molding throughout. Well-appointed kitchen with GE appliances & SubZero refrigerator, Grohe fixtures and Quartz countertop. Brand new HVAC & Nest Thermostat for energy efficiency. In unit front loading w/d. Low fee, pet friendly, a block from Montrose Park. Don't miss!