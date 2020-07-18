1627 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE

Amenities

CALL OR TEXT OWNER FOR SHOWINGS. Light filled, top-floor. Hardwood floors throughout. Bathroom remodeled in late 2019 with heated marble floors and designer fixtures. Ample closet space in-unit, with bedroom closet organizer system. Blackout blinds in bedroom. New stove with 17,000 BTU power burner for fast cooking. Free laundry in-building, and bike storage space downstairs. Water, sewer and trash included. Easy parking on the block.Only 0.2 miles from Metro! Near the Anacostia River Trail (0.5 mi), I-295/395 highway access (0.8 mi), 96, 97 and B2 buses (0.1 mi), Eastern Market (1.0 mi)