Washington, DC
1627 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

1627 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE

1627 Massachusetts Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

1627 Massachusetts Ave SE, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
bike storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
CALL OR TEXT OWNER FOR SHOWINGS. Light filled, top-floor. Hardwood floors throughout. Bathroom remodeled in late 2019 with heated marble floors and designer fixtures. Ample closet space in-unit, with bedroom closet organizer system. Blackout blinds in bedroom. New stove with 17,000 BTU power burner for fast cooking. Free laundry in-building, and bike storage space downstairs. Water, sewer and trash included. Easy parking on the block.Only 0.2 miles from Metro! Near the Anacostia River Trail (0.5 mi), I-295/395 highway access (0.8 mi), 96, 97 and B2 buses (0.1 mi), Eastern Market (1.0 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1627 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE have any available units?
1627 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1627 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE have?
Some of 1627 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1627 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE currently offering any rent specials?
1627 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1627 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE pet-friendly?
No, 1627 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1627 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE offer parking?
Yes, 1627 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE offers parking.
Does 1627 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1627 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1627 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE have a pool?
No, 1627 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE does not have a pool.
Does 1627 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE have accessible units?
No, 1627 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1627 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1627 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE SE does not have units with dishwashers.
