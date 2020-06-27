1626 Kalmia Road, NW

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Renovated 4 BD, 3.5 BA Stately Colonial on Kalmia RD in NW DC!! - Welcome home to your stately colonial on Kalmia Road. With craftsmanship, spaciousness and fabulous layout, you and yours will be impressed.



Situated close to Rock Creek and convenient to downtown Silver Spring, Bethesda and the nation's capital, you'll enjoy a very versatile location.



The main level features a kitchen you won't stop cooking in until you run out of food. The gas cooktop with vent hood is there for people who want to take making cuisine to the next level. And your hungry mouths will have to sit patiently in the custom breakfast nook. With sprawling counter space you may never leave. The separate dining room is perfect for hosting and once dinner is over, stroll into the living room that offers built in book shelves. During the temperate seasons you can relax on the covered terrace.



The bedroom level has two well apportioned rooms, a recently renovated full bathroom and master suite. The over size master suite with two closets has a new bathroom with cavernous walk in shower.



The lower level features a full size bedroom, complete bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub. French doors take you out onto the stone patio and fenced in backyard with garden space.



Please email Matt Sweeney to see this absolutely fantastic home at Matt@StreamlineManagement.com



Lease Terms:

12 month minimum lease

Resident responsible for utilities

Pets considered on a case by case basis

Smoking is prohibited



(RLNE3531941)