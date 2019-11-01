All apartments in Washington
1626 H Street Southeast, # B
Last updated May 27 2019 at 10:23 AM

1626 H Street Southeast, # B

1626 H St SE · No Longer Available
Location

1626 H St SE, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Capitol Hill East Splendid 1 master bedroom, 1 bath Comes impeccably with Ceramic flooring, elegant crown molding in L/R, Kitchen granite counter-top, all brand new stainless steel appliances, Central air/heating, Washer/Dryer, wood-burning fireplace. 2 blocks to metro station. Potomac Ave Metro Station (Blue, Silver & Orange Line). Plus utilities (Electric only) Schools: Elementary: Watkins Elementary School (.6 miles) Middle: Jefferson ( 2.6 miles) High School: Eastern High (.6 miles)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

