Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1626 H Street Se
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1626 H Street Se

1626 H Street SE · No Longer Available
Location

1626 H Street SE, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Capitol Hill East
Splendid 2 master bedrooms, 2.5 bath
Comes impeccably w/new wood flooring, elegant crown molding in L/R,
Kitchen granite counter-top, all brand new stainless steel appliances,
Central air/heating, Washer/Dryer, wood-burning fireplace.
2 blocks to metro station. Potomac Ave Metro Station (Blue, Silver & Orange Line).
Plus utilities (Electric only)

Schools:
Elementary: Watkins Elementary School (.6 miles)
Middle: Jefferson ( 2.6 miles)
High School: Eastern High (.6 miles)
Call to schedule a viewing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1626 H Street Se have any available units?
1626 H Street Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1626 H Street Se have?
Some of 1626 H Street Se's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1626 H Street Se currently offering any rent specials?
1626 H Street Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1626 H Street Se pet-friendly?
No, 1626 H Street Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1626 H Street Se offer parking?
No, 1626 H Street Se does not offer parking.
Does 1626 H Street Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1626 H Street Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1626 H Street Se have a pool?
No, 1626 H Street Se does not have a pool.
Does 1626 H Street Se have accessible units?
No, 1626 H Street Se does not have accessible units.
Does 1626 H Street Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 1626 H Street Se does not have units with dishwashers.
