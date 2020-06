Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated fireplace

Large Two Bedroom Duplex in Heart of Dupont Circle - Large two bedroom duplex in the heart of Dupont Circle.



Lots of light and open plan with fireplace on the first floor.



This unit is set back from the street offering a quiet oasis while still being close to restaurants and night-life. A quick walk to metro and the business district, it's an ideal location for anyone wanting to live Downtown.



With an updated kitchen, washer/dryer and renovated bathrooms this unit won't be available for long.



If you'd like to learn more or to scheduling a showing contact Mindel Management at rentals@mindelmgt.com or call 202.232.4653.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5617068)