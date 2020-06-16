All apartments in Washington
1623 POTOMAC AVENUE SE
1623 POTOMAC AVENUE SE

1623 Potomac Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1623 Potomac Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Outstanding renovation - 2 bdr / 2.5 baths, great lighting exposed brick newly finished pine flooring. Never been lived in. 2 blocks to Potomac Ave metro orange / blue lines, Harris Teeter and many other amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1623 POTOMAC AVENUE SE have any available units?
1623 POTOMAC AVENUE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1623 POTOMAC AVENUE SE currently offering any rent specials?
1623 POTOMAC AVENUE SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 POTOMAC AVENUE SE pet-friendly?
No, 1623 POTOMAC AVENUE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1623 POTOMAC AVENUE SE offer parking?
No, 1623 POTOMAC AVENUE SE does not offer parking.
Does 1623 POTOMAC AVENUE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1623 POTOMAC AVENUE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1623 POTOMAC AVENUE SE have a pool?
No, 1623 POTOMAC AVENUE SE does not have a pool.
Does 1623 POTOMAC AVENUE SE have accessible units?
No, 1623 POTOMAC AVENUE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1623 POTOMAC AVENUE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1623 POTOMAC AVENUE SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1623 POTOMAC AVENUE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1623 POTOMAC AVENUE SE does not have units with air conditioning.
