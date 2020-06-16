1623 POTOMAC AVENUE SE

1623 Potomac Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20003 Capitol Hill
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Outstanding renovation - 2 bdr / 2.5 baths, great lighting exposed brick newly finished pine flooring. Never been lived in. 2 blocks to Potomac Ave metro orange / blue lines, Harris Teeter and many other amenities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
