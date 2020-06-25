All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1621 T St NW
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

1621 T St NW

1621 T Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1621 T Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/01/19 Spacious one bedroom near Dupont, AdMo, and 14th/U - Property Id: 115764

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115764
Property Id 115764

(RLNE4845729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 T St NW have any available units?
1621 T St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1621 T St NW have?
Some of 1621 T St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 T St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1621 T St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 T St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1621 T St NW is pet friendly.
Does 1621 T St NW offer parking?
No, 1621 T St NW does not offer parking.
Does 1621 T St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1621 T St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 T St NW have a pool?
No, 1621 T St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1621 T St NW have accessible units?
No, 1621 T St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 T St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1621 T St NW has units with dishwashers.
