Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1621 T St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1621 T St NW
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1621 T St NW
1621 T Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
U-Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1621 T Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/01/19 Spacious one bedroom near Dupont, AdMo, and 14th/U - Property Id: 115764
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115764
Property Id 115764
(RLNE4845729)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1621 T St NW have any available units?
1621 T St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1621 T St NW have?
Some of 1621 T St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1621 T St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1621 T St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 T St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1621 T St NW is pet friendly.
Does 1621 T St NW offer parking?
No, 1621 T St NW does not offer parking.
Does 1621 T St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1621 T St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 T St NW have a pool?
No, 1621 T St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1621 T St NW have accessible units?
No, 1621 T St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 T St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1621 T St NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Hudson and DeSoto
1425 P St NW
Washington, DC 20005
President Madison
1908 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Swift at Petworth Metro
3828 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Rock Creek Garden
2511 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Monroe Street Market
716 Monroe St NE
Washington, DC 20017
Highview & Castle Manor
2505 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Willow & Maple
6918 Willow St NW
Washington, DC 20012
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University