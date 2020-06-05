All apartments in Washington
162 36th Street NE 3
162 36th Street NE 3

162 36th St NE · No Longer Available
Location

162 36th St NE, Washington, DC 20019
Benning

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Unit 3 Available 01/04/19 36th Street - Property Id: 90575

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90575
Property Id 90575

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4571644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 36th Street NE 3 have any available units?
162 36th Street NE 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 162 36th Street NE 3 currently offering any rent specials?
162 36th Street NE 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 36th Street NE 3 pet-friendly?
No, 162 36th Street NE 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 162 36th Street NE 3 offer parking?
No, 162 36th Street NE 3 does not offer parking.
Does 162 36th Street NE 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 162 36th Street NE 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 36th Street NE 3 have a pool?
No, 162 36th Street NE 3 does not have a pool.
Does 162 36th Street NE 3 have accessible units?
No, 162 36th Street NE 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 162 36th Street NE 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 162 36th Street NE 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 162 36th Street NE 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 162 36th Street NE 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
