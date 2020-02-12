Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1617 F Street NE - APT 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1617 F Street NE - APT 1
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1617 F Street NE - APT 1
1617 F Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Kingman Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1617 F Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/526df490b5 ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1617 F Street NE - APT 1 have any available units?
1617 F Street NE - APT 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1617 F Street NE - APT 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1617 F Street NE - APT 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 F Street NE - APT 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1617 F Street NE - APT 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1617 F Street NE - APT 1 offer parking?
No, 1617 F Street NE - APT 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1617 F Street NE - APT 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1617 F Street NE - APT 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 F Street NE - APT 1 have a pool?
No, 1617 F Street NE - APT 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1617 F Street NE - APT 1 have accessible units?
No, 1617 F Street NE - APT 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 F Street NE - APT 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1617 F Street NE - APT 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1617 F Street NE - APT 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1617 F Street NE - APT 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW
Washington, DC 20012
The Roberta
5429 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Avalon First + M
1160 1st St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Connecticut Park Apartments
2828 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Capital Plaza
35 E St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Apartments at CityCenter
799 10th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Rock Creek Garden
2511 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Aspen
1011 4th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University