Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1615 GALES STREET NE
Last updated May 15 2019 at 1:57 AM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1615 GALES STREET NE
1615 Gales Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
1615 Gales Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1615 GALES STREET NE have any available units?
1615 GALES STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1615 GALES STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1615 GALES STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 GALES STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 1615 GALES STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1615 GALES STREET NE offer parking?
No, 1615 GALES STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 1615 GALES STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 GALES STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 GALES STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1615 GALES STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1615 GALES STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1615 GALES STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 GALES STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1615 GALES STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1615 GALES STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1615 GALES STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
