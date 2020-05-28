All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:47 AM

1613 Harvard St Nw

1613 Harvard Street Northwest · (201) 845-7300
Location

1613 Harvard Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Mount Pleasant

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,560

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED.

A great, classic (think French doors) furnished 1BR in Adams Morgan neighborhood (cross street Harvard and 16th NW). About 5 minute walk to the National Zoo and Rock creek park. About 30 mins walk to the Whitehouse or get there in 7 mins by 5 different buses at the end of the block or the metro which is 2 blocks away. The apartment is 2 blocks from restaurants, bars, shops, starbucks, and washington sports club gym.The metro is 2 blocks away (green & yellow lines) S1, S2, S4, S9, 42 and Circulator stop almost in front of our building.

Gym in building and laundry in unit, dishwasher in unit.

Linen, flatware and all kitchen utensils, etc., Cable and wifi all included. Queen-size Tempurpedic mattress.

Walking score of 98. Walk 2 blocks to Target, Harris Teeter, Safeway, Giant, CVS, 7-11and about 15 minute to Whole Foods.

Secure Access Building

6 month minimum term

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 1613 Harvard St Nw have any available units?
1613 Harvard St Nw has a unit available for $2,560 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1613 Harvard St Nw have?
Some of 1613 Harvard St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 Harvard St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1613 Harvard St Nw isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 Harvard St Nw pet-friendly?
No, 1613 Harvard St Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1613 Harvard St Nw offer parking?
No, 1613 Harvard St Nw does not offer parking.
Does 1613 Harvard St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1613 Harvard St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 Harvard St Nw have a pool?
No, 1613 Harvard St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1613 Harvard St Nw have accessible units?
No, 1613 Harvard St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 Harvard St Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1613 Harvard St Nw has units with dishwashers.
