Home
Washington, DC
1613 22ND STREET SE
Last updated May 11 2019 at 6:24 AM
1613 22ND STREET SE
1613 22nd Street Southeast
No Longer Available
Location
1613 22nd Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
High-end renovation for lease. 5 bedroom and 3 full baths with garage parking. Impossible to find home this size for rent
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1613 22ND STREET SE have any available units?
1613 22ND STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1613 22ND STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
1613 22ND STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 22ND STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 1613 22ND STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1613 22ND STREET SE offer parking?
Yes, 1613 22ND STREET SE offers parking.
Does 1613 22ND STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1613 22ND STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 22ND STREET SE have a pool?
No, 1613 22ND STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 1613 22ND STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 1613 22ND STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 22ND STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1613 22ND STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1613 22ND STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1613 22ND STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.
