1606 NW 4TH STREET NW
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

1606 NW 4TH STREET NW

1606 4th St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1606 4th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

granite counters
all utils included
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
All utilities included with the rent price.This area is a walker's paradise in Shaw/Truxton Circle, daily errands do not require a car. It's convenient to use a bike for most trips.Transit is excellent and convenient for most trips. It's convenient to use a bike for most trips.Nearby coffee shops include Big Bear Cafe, Compass Coffee and Sylvan Cafe & Bakery. Nearby restaurants include ANXO Cidery & Pintxos Bar, BKK Cookshop and DCity Smokehouse. Top destination in the city using transit (bus and train)12 min to Convention Center, Washington, DC 20001- 70-Bus14 min to Dupont Circle - G2 Bus24 min to US Capitol - 96 Bus.23 min to Federal Triangle- using Green/Yellow Train or 25 min using G8 bus. The property is located on the 1600 block of 4th st. NW.It is on a quaint block with easy commute to downtown DC. A nice outdoor space in the back to sit out, read your book and sip morning coffee. 1st floor: Living room- spacious to make it a relaxing space with open kitchen, granite countertops and stainless still appliances . Layouts:2nd floor: 2, nice size bedrooms with a spacious common/shared bathroom.The two bedrooms are separated by the common bathroom, giving each bedrooms privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 NW 4TH STREET NW have any available units?
1606 NW 4TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1606 NW 4TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1606 NW 4TH STREET NW's amenities include granite counters, all utils included, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1606 NW 4TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1606 NW 4TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 NW 4TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1606 NW 4TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1606 NW 4TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1606 NW 4TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1606 NW 4TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1606 NW 4TH STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 NW 4TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1606 NW 4TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1606 NW 4TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1606 NW 4TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 NW 4TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1606 NW 4TH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.

