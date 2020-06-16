1606 NW 4TH STREET NW

Amenities

All utilities included with the rent price.This area is a walker's paradise in Shaw/Truxton Circle, daily errands do not require a car. It's convenient to use a bike for most trips.Transit is excellent and convenient for most trips. It's convenient to use a bike for most trips.Nearby coffee shops include Big Bear Cafe, Compass Coffee and Sylvan Cafe & Bakery. Nearby restaurants include ANXO Cidery & Pintxos Bar, BKK Cookshop and DCity Smokehouse. Top destination in the city using transit (bus and train)12 min to Convention Center, Washington, DC 20001- 70-Bus14 min to Dupont Circle - G2 Bus24 min to US Capitol - 96 Bus.23 min to Federal Triangle- using Green/Yellow Train or 25 min using G8 bus. The property is located on the 1600 block of 4th st. NW.It is on a quaint block with easy commute to downtown DC. A nice outdoor space in the back to sit out, read your book and sip morning coffee. 1st floor: Living room- spacious to make it a relaxing space with open kitchen, granite countertops and stainless still appliances . Layouts:2nd floor: 2, nice size bedrooms with a spacious common/shared bathroom.The two bedrooms are separated by the common bathroom, giving each bedrooms privacy.