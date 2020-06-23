All apartments in Washington
1605 F ST NE #4
Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:53 AM

1605 F ST NE #4

1605 F Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1605 F Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Love the city? This is the place for you!Brand new, modern 2BR condo. Updated kitchen, front loaded washer and dryer, high ceiling, close to public transportation, shops and restaurants. Don't let this one get away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 F ST NE #4 have any available units?
1605 F ST NE #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
What amenities does 1605 F ST NE #4 have?
Some of 1605 F ST NE #4's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 F ST NE #4 currently offering any rent specials?
1605 F ST NE #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 F ST NE #4 pet-friendly?
No, 1605 F ST NE #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1605 F ST NE #4 offer parking?
Yes, 1605 F ST NE #4 offers parking.
Does 1605 F ST NE #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1605 F ST NE #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 F ST NE #4 have a pool?
No, 1605 F ST NE #4 does not have a pool.
Does 1605 F ST NE #4 have accessible units?
No, 1605 F ST NE #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 F ST NE #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1605 F ST NE #4 has units with dishwashers.
