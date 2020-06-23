1605 F Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002 Kingman Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Love the city? This is the place for you!Brand new, modern 2BR condo. Updated kitchen, front loaded washer and dryer, high ceiling, close to public transportation, shops and restaurants. Don't let this one get away.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1605 F ST NE #4 have any available units?
1605 F ST NE #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1605 F ST NE #4 have?
Some of 1605 F ST NE #4's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 F ST NE #4 currently offering any rent specials?
1605 F ST NE #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.