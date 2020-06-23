Rent Calculator
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1604 BEEKMAN PLACE NW
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1604 BEEKMAN PLACE NW
1604 Beekman Place Northwest
·
Location
1604 Beekman Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1604 BEEKMAN PLACE NW have any available units?
1604 BEEKMAN PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1604 BEEKMAN PLACE NW have?
Some of 1604 BEEKMAN PLACE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1604 BEEKMAN PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
1604 BEEKMAN PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 BEEKMAN PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 1604 BEEKMAN PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1604 BEEKMAN PLACE NW offer parking?
No, 1604 BEEKMAN PLACE NW does not offer parking.
Does 1604 BEEKMAN PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1604 BEEKMAN PLACE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 BEEKMAN PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 1604 BEEKMAN PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 1604 BEEKMAN PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 1604 BEEKMAN PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 BEEKMAN PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1604 BEEKMAN PLACE NW has units with dishwashers.
