1604 19th St Nw

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Sojourn DC brings you a fully furnished 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo in the best location. One block to Dupont Circle metro, Trader Joes Grocery, 14th Street and U Street Corridors with endless restaurants and shopping.



This Sojourn DC home is has just received a luxury renovation complete with new Bosch appliances and custom interior design, wood floors throughout, central air conditioning and heat, in-unit washer/dryer, dishwasher, 49 Roku Smart TV, and a master bedroom with a real temper-pedic queen bed.



All Sojourn homes come with five star services. No request is too big or too small for our team and we strive to make your stay as comfortable and memorable as possible. We give you complete privacy but will be available when needed.