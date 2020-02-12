All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1604 19th St Nw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1604 19th St Nw
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1604 19th St Nw

1604 19th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1604 19th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Sojourn DC brings you a fully furnished 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo in the best location. One block to Dupont Circle metro, Trader Joes Grocery, 14th Street and U Street Corridors with endless restaurants and shopping.

This Sojourn DC home is has just received a luxury renovation complete with new Bosch appliances and custom interior design, wood floors throughout, central air conditioning and heat, in-unit washer/dryer, dishwasher, 49 Roku Smart TV, and a master bedroom with a real temper-pedic queen bed.

All Sojourn homes come with five star services. No request is too big or too small for our team and we strive to make your stay as comfortable and memorable as possible. We give you complete privacy but will be available when needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 19th St Nw have any available units?
1604 19th St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1604 19th St Nw have?
Some of 1604 19th St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 19th St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1604 19th St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 19th St Nw pet-friendly?
No, 1604 19th St Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1604 19th St Nw offer parking?
No, 1604 19th St Nw does not offer parking.
Does 1604 19th St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1604 19th St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 19th St Nw have a pool?
No, 1604 19th St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1604 19th St Nw have accessible units?
No, 1604 19th St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 19th St Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1604 19th St Nw has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rodman
3032 Rodman Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Park Terrace
1660 Lanier Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009
Rock Creek Garden
2511 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
2255 Wisconsin
2255 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Flats at Dupont Circle
2000 N St NW
Washington, DC 20036
501 12th Street
501 12th Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
The Seville Apartments
1401 N St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Chalfonte
1601 Argonne Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University