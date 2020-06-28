1601 ISHERWOOD STREET NE

1601 Isherwood Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002 Kingman Park
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! Hill East meets H St in this adorable 1 bedroom + Den Condo. Recently renovated with private off street parking! Tenant Occupied so 24 hour notice is required!! 630+ credit score requirement
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
