1601 18th Street, NW #1013

Fabulous studio In Dupont Circle w/ roof deck - Fabulous studio in Dupont Circle with a roof deck located on 18th & New Hampshire. Unit features wood floors throughout, new windows and a dishwasher! Building has a laundry room, a roof deck, front desk staff and controlled entry. To top it all off utilities are included except for cable/internet!



The property is close to grocery stores (Trader Joes, Safeway, Harris Teeter etc.), restaurants and bars in addition to a variety of other commercial establishments. The property has a walk score of 99, riders score of 85 and a bikers score of 98! Dupont Metro is .2 miles away (red line), Farragut West is .7 miles away (Blue, Orange, Silver) and U Street Metro is .8 miles away (Green and Yellow line) . There are also several bus routes in the general area, N2, G2, 42, H1, N4, N6, D2, L1.



For a video tour, visit youtube-

https://youtu.be/UWRlKMNpUvY



Application fee is $77 per person. First months' rent and security deposit equal to one months' rent due at lease signing along with a $350 move in fee and a $250 elevator deposit.



To schedule a tour or for additional please contact Sarah Keller at skeller@chatel.us or at 202-618-1416, text welcomed!!



No Pets Allowed



