Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1601 18th Street, NW #1013

1601 18th Street Northwest · (202) 745-0613
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1601 18th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 1601 18th Street, NW #1013 · Avail. now

$1,576

Studio · 1 Bath · 426 sqft

Amenities

Fabulous studio In Dupont Circle w/ roof deck - Fabulous studio in Dupont Circle with a roof deck located on 18th & New Hampshire. Unit features wood floors throughout, new windows and a dishwasher! Building has a laundry room, a roof deck, front desk staff and controlled entry. To top it all off utilities are included except for cable/internet!

The property is close to grocery stores (Trader Joes, Safeway, Harris Teeter etc.), restaurants and bars in addition to a variety of other commercial establishments. The property has a walk score of 99, riders score of 85 and a bikers score of 98! Dupont Metro is .2 miles away (red line), Farragut West is .7 miles away (Blue, Orange, Silver) and U Street Metro is .8 miles away (Green and Yellow line) . There are also several bus routes in the general area, N2, G2, 42, H1, N4, N6, D2, L1.

Don't miss this amazing opportunity! For a video tour, visit youtube-
https://youtu.be/UWRlKMNpUvY

Application fee is $77 per person. First months' rent and security deposit equal to one months' rent due at lease signing along with a $350 move in fee and a $250 elevator deposit.

To schedule a tour or for additional please contact Sarah Keller at skeller@chatel.us or at 202-618-1416, text welcomed!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2802512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 18th Street, NW #1013 have any available units?
1601 18th Street, NW #1013 has a unit available for $1,576 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 18th Street, NW #1013 have?
Some of 1601 18th Street, NW #1013's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 18th Street, NW #1013 currently offering any rent specials?
1601 18th Street, NW #1013 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 18th Street, NW #1013 pet-friendly?
No, 1601 18th Street, NW #1013 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1601 18th Street, NW #1013 offer parking?
No, 1601 18th Street, NW #1013 does not offer parking.
Does 1601 18th Street, NW #1013 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 18th Street, NW #1013 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 18th Street, NW #1013 have a pool?
No, 1601 18th Street, NW #1013 does not have a pool.
Does 1601 18th Street, NW #1013 have accessible units?
No, 1601 18th Street, NW #1013 does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 18th Street, NW #1013 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1601 18th Street, NW #1013 has units with dishwashers.
